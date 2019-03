KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan has been severely injured in a road accident near Karachi toll plaza on Sunday.

According to the sources Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan was returning from Ghotki to Karachi.

Khawaja Izhar-ul-Hassan sustained head injuries and was rushed to a private hospital where, according to the hospital sources, his condition is out of danger.