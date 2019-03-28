Kim fired photographer for blocking his neck view

Web Desk: A photographer got thrown out of his job for merely blocking the North Korean leader’s neck from the crowd for three seconds.

According to India Times, he was fired because for three seconds people could not see King Jong Un’s neck!

The photographer was blamed for violating two ‘sacred’ rules. The first, for banning photography within two meters of the ruler, and the second, prohibiting pictures or videos from being taken directly in front of him.

Kim Jong Un’s personal photographer fired for breaking photography rules https://t.co/KUQyBjAsT6 pic.twitter.com/MGsnOmQH4j — NorthKoreaRealTime (@BuckTurgidson79) March 20, 2019

Apart from losing his job, the photographer named Ri was asked to leave the Workers’ Party of Korea.

Allegedly, the photographer was fired from the Supreme leader’s dignity’! The incident took place when Kim Jong-Un made a public appearance during North Korea’s elections on March 10.

According to a Daily Mail report, he was guilty of “adjusting the angle so that the camera’s flash hid the Kim Jong Un’s neck”.