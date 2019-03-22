KuToo: A fresh women campaign started on Twitter

Web Desk: After the women’s movement #MeToo, another fresh campaign related to women gathering stream on Twitter.

According to a report in the TIME, the fresh campaign was started by Yumi Ishikawa, a 32-year-old model, and actor, who created the hashtag #KuToo, taking a cue from the #MeToo movement.

‘KuToo’ which borrows its writing style from #MeToomovement. Twitter users have been calling for a change in formal dress codes for women.

Taking differential rules for men and women in the workplace head-on, women in Japan have launched an online movement against workplace dress codes which necessitate heels.

Heels are the de facto dress code for working women in Japan and flats are usually frowned upon for females.

Female Twitter users have expressed rage at the socially ordained practice of wearing heels at the workplace.

According to a Twitter user, “I want them to get rid of pumps for job hunting. Pumps are the modern equivalent of foot-binding. It’s a mistake to force women to wear them. That say it’s proper manner to wear them? It’s a medical injury!”

Another wrote, “Wearing uncomfortable and harmful shoes is not an obligation. Let’s break down misogyny together.”

Wearing heel, either while traveling or while at work, can cause injury and cuts amongst women and can cause greater medical complications related to the spine.