Letter of Nawaz’s London-based doctor submitted to SC

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday submitted further documents to the Supreme Court of Pakistan in connection to his plea seeking bail on medical grounds.

A letter of Dr Lawrence, who is based in London and was treating the former premier for a long period, is also attached with the new documents sent to the apex court.

Dr Lawrence addressed the letter to Dr Adnan, personal physician of Nawaz Sharif. The letter contains medical history of the former premier from 2003 to 2019. The letter was submitted to the top by counsel Khwaja Haris.

Earlier in the day, the National Accountability Bureau opposed a petition of Nawaz Sharif in the Supreme Court, seeking bail on health grounds.

The NAB in its reply submitted in the apex court said that the bail plea of Sharif have no reference of any life-threatening disease to the petitioner and pleaded to the court to turn down his bail request.

“The applicant has no ailment, which poses threat to his life”, the NAB claimed in its reply.

“No medical board has recommended his surgery, neither his bail issue is a hardship case,” the NAB reply said. The accountability bureau claimed in its reply to the court that Sharif wants to go out of the country on the ground of the alleged danger to his life due to ill health.—NNI