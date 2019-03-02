Links with Agha Siraj: NAB seeks record of 24 Sindh govt officials

KARACHI: After arrest of Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani, a number of Sindh government officials have been on the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) radar for alleged links with Durrani.

The accountability bureau inquiring into links of Durrani with the government officials, sources said.

The anti-corruption watchdog has demanded the complete record of 24 government officials from the provincial Secretary of Local Government. The NAB has sought a complete record of the officials including their postings.

The NAB has also demanded details of appointments of these officials and their departments.

These government officials are wanted for the investigation against Agha Siraj Durrani, sources said.

The names of these government officials are Bashir Isran, Hameedullah Qureshi, Yar Mohammad, Rehmatullah, Mansoor Ali, Sagheera Begum, Masood Ali, Mohammad Irfan, Ran Nawaz, Tufail Ahmed, Zulfiqar Ali, Mohammad Jaffar Brohi, Ghulam Murtaza, Khan Mohammad, Shamshad Khatoon, Shakeel Ahmed Soomro, Abdul Hameed, Mitha Khan, Noor Hassan, Anwar Ali, Syed Mohammad Shah and Zulfiqar Ali, the sources said.

An Accountability Court on Friday extended physical remand of Agha Siraj Durrani in corruption case till March 11.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials produced Sindh Assembly’s Speaker and People’s Party leader, Siraj Durrani, before the court.

The NAB said that the accused has bought a property at Badar Commercial in Rs 3.3 million, when the former owner was asked about the deal, he said the worth of the property is 80 million rupees, while 20 millions have been spent on construction. The NAB lawyer said Mr. Durrani also owns a property in Defence Phase-V.

NAB investigation officer told the court that the investigation team facing difficulties due to production of the accused in assembly.

He said the bureau has unearthed a number of properties owned by Agha Siraj Durrani. His daughter Shahnaz Durrani has also booked three apartments in her name.

He said Durrani’s front-man, Gulzar Ahmed, has been at large and efforts being made for his arrest.

The court told the counsel of Siraj Durrani to advise his client to cooperate with the NAB in investigation.

The court extended the remand of Agha Siraj Durrani till March 11 and directed NAB officials to present a progress report of the investigation in the next hearing. —NNI