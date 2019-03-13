Mahathir Mohamad to be chief guest at Pakistan Day parade

Pakistan Army Spokesman, Major General Asif Ghafoor has said that Pakistan Day Parade will be held on 23rd March according to schedule.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said the Malaysian Prime Minister, Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad will be the Guest of Honour on this occasion.

He said the Defence Minister of Azerbaijan, Bahrain’s Chief of Army Staff and Omani officials will also grace the occasion.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said contingents from Azerbaijan, Bahrain, China, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkey will participate in Parade.