Mahesh Bhatt slams Indian Media for its coverage

Web Desk: Filmmaker and father of Alia Bhatt Mahesh Bhatt has condemned the Indian Media channel’s coverage for escalating tension between India and Pakistan.

The filmmaker criticized the Indian television channel for inciting a war-like situation and provoking bloodshed. He posted a tweet on Thursday.

“Cruelty has always fascinated man. The gladiators used to fill the entire colosseum with crazy people baying for blood. Our TV channels pander to that savage side of man.”

Cruelty has always fascinated man. The gladiators used to fill the entire colosseum with crazy people baying for blood. Our TV channels pander to that savage side of man. pic.twitter.com/Miw5aBQ7mh — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) February 28, 2019

The producer’s statement has come after several Indian celebrities were seen cheering for and glorifying war.