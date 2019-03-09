Mahira believes men are women’s strength

Web Desk: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan stated that women are stronger because of men who support them, uplift them and stand with them side by side.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Mahira tweeted, “Also, to all the men out there.. who support us, uplift us and stand with us side by side. We are stronger because of men like you!”

She then thanked the men who also participated in Aurat March In Karachi, saying, “Happy Women’s Day to you too.”

We march for freedom. Freedom to make our own choices. Freedom to exert our rights – given to us both by our religion as well as the law of our country! Freedom to express. Freedom to work or be homemakers or both. To all the women out there.. #HappyWomensDay 💕 — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 8, 2019

About the Aurat March, Mahira also said “We march for freedom, freedom to make our own choices, freedom to exert our rights – given to us both by our religion as well as the law of our country!.” She added, “Freedom to express, freedom to work or be homemakers or both. To all the women out there.”