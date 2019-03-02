Malala’s anti-war message slammed by Indians and Pakistanis

Web Desk: Malala Yousufzai is the World’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She was rescued from Pakistan and now she is settled in the United Kingdom after she was attacked here.

Malala, is the Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations, is under fire since she left Pakistan.

This time, she is being trolled for advocating peace which is a completely ridiculous stance by people who are aiming to put her down by considering this to be a justified opportunity.

Shhh.. No one asks that question.

That and why she hasn’t returned to her peace loving homeland yet. NO ONE DARE ASK SUCH QUESTIONS. — RJ (@WowDoge007) February 28, 2019

A lady who herself is begging US/Canada etc for asylum cause she isn’t safe in Pakistan is advising others — Arjun Sethi (@Roguelost) February 27, 2019

Don’t you have the guts to say #SayNoToTerrorism? What a Hypocrisy! The country you have run away from is the epicenter of terrorism, unfortunately is our neighbour. Teaching them a lesson is the only way left after restraint and peace of 70 years from our side. — Hema J (@Hema_quotes) February 28, 2019

A Nobel Laureate who dare not visit her own country which gave her this stature? — Aneela Waseem (@AneelaWaseem) February 27, 2019

Dont Know Why Malala does not speak about human rights violation Within Pakistan Specially those happening with Pashtuns .?? — رضوان اللہ محسود (@RizwanMahsudi) February 27, 2019

Who the hell are you? — Dr. Aliya Kareem (@DrAliya7) February 28, 2019