KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Tuesday banned Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes from its airspace, the aviation regulator said, becoming the latest country to do so following a deadly plane crash in Ethiopia.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia with immediate effect is suspending the operations of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft flying to or from Malaysia and transiting in Malaysia until further notice,” said a statement from the regulator’s chief executive Ahmad Nizar Zolfakar.—AFP