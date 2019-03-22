Malaysia to set up car plant in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Pakistan and Malaysia have set up a permanent ministerial level committee that will meet regularly to keep enhancing trade between the two countries.

Addressing Round Table meeting of the CEOs of Industries in Islamabad on Friday, he said under the vision and leadership of Dr. Mahathir Mohamad Malaysia achieved autarky and prosperity which is a role model for many Islamic countries.

Imran Khan said the visit will help us learning from Malaysian model, increasing bilateral trade, and enhancing cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said Dr. Mahathir Mohamad commands so much respect in Pakistan and it is a great honor for us that he is attending the Pakistan Day ceremony.