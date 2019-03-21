Malaysian PM arrives in Islamabad today

Malaysian Prime Minister, Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives in Islamabad today on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

He is paying the visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Malaysian Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including several leading businessmen.

During his stay, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad will be the Guest of Honour at the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March.

The Malaysian Prime Minister’s bilateral engagements also include call on President Arif Alvi and one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan followed by delegation level talks.

The two Prime Ministers will also speak at the Roundtable meeting of the CEOs of industries, who desire to invest in automobile and telecommunication sectors of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal, in a statement said the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister will further cement the existing brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries.

He said the focus of the visit is on enhancing economic, trade, investment, and defence ties for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.