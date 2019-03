ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad was conferred the highest civil award Nishan-e-Pakistan at an impressive investiture ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad this evening.

The award was granted by President Dr. Arif Alvi to the distinguished guest.

The ceremony was attended by President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, federal ministers, parliamentarians and senior military and civil officials.

Addressing a banquet in honor of Malaysian Prime Minister, President Dr. Arif Alvi said Pakistan and Malaysia enjoy brotherly relations which can be taken to new heights.

He said Pakistan desires for peace and the Prime Minister always gave this message to our neighboring countries.

Dr. Arif Alvi said Kashmir is the main issue of contention between Pakistan and India. He said denying Kashmiris their right to self-determination by suppression and targeting them with pallet guns is a source of high concern.

He said international community should play its role in resolution of this issue.

Addressing the ceremony, Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad said we want to collaborate with Pakistan in many fields. He said tourism is one area which can grow exponentially to improve the economy of Pakistan. Expressing thanks at the invitation of attending the Pakistan Day parade and conferring of Nishan-e-Pakistan award, he said Malaysia has enjoyed cordial relations with Pakistan since its independence.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi and Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad held one-on-one meeting at President House in Islamabad this evening.

It was followed by delegation level talks between the two sides.

The visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad was warmly received by President Dr Arif Alvi upon arrival at the President House.

Two children clad in traditional clothes presented bouquet of flowers to the distinguished guest.