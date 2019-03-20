Malaysian PM to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Malaysian Prime Minister, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad will arrive in Islamabad on Thursday on a three-day visit to Pakistan.

He is paying the visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Malaysian Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including several leading businessmen.

During his stay, the Malaysian Prime Minister will be the Guest of Honour at the Pakistan Day Parade on 23rd March.

Prime Minister Mahathir’s bilateral engagements also include call on President Arif Alvi, one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan followed by delegation level talks.

The two Prime Ministers will also speak at the Round Table meeting of the CEOs of Industries, who desire to invest in automobile and telecommunication sectors of Pakistan.

Foreign Office Spokesperson, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, in a statement today said the visit of Malaysian Prime Minister will further cement the existing brotherly and friendly relations between the two countries.

He said the focus of the interest is on enhancing economic, trade, investment, and defence ties, for the mutual benefit of the peoples of the two countries.