Web Desk: It is bizarre hilarious incident in which a Chinese thief returned the money he stole from his victim after checking her bank balance at an ATM.

According to India Times, he returned the money because he realised that her bank balance was almost zero.

Based on the surveillance camera footage from inside the ICBC bank, a woman surnamed Li was making an ATM withdrawal when a man suddenly threatened her with a knife, demanding money.

Li handed over the 2,500 yuan to the man and he then demanded to see her account balance.

However, after checking her account balance, he realised that she had no money left.

Watch Video: