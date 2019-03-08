Maryam again fails to convince Nawaz to go to hospital for treatment

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday again failed to convince her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to get admitted to a hospital for treatment.

In her latest tweet, she said, she met the PML-N supremo and he hasn’t agreed to be shifted to the hospital, adding that his heart disease has worsened (according to cardiologists sent by the govt to examine him yesterday).

Maryam further requested the Jail authorities to establish an immediate resuscitation and lifesaving unit on Jail premises.

“Just met MNS. Since he hasn’t agreed to be shifted to the hospital & his heart disease has worsened (according to cardiologists sent by the govt to examine him y’day), I request the Jail authorities to establish an immediate resuscitation and life saving unit on Jail premises.”

The PML-N leader further said, “Being a 3 times prime minister and leader of biggest political party and of millions of people, this is the least he deserves.”

Earlier, incarcerated former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had again refused to be relocated to a hospital for treatment despite requests by his family members after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Punjab government to provide best medical treatment to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo.

Leader of Opposition in National Assembly and former Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, Hamza Shehbaz and Sharif’s personal doctor called on the former prime minister at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Former foreign minister Khawaja Asif and Sharif’s personal doctor Adnan also visited jailed PML-N leader along with the medicines needed for medical treatment of Nawaz Sharif.

They tried to convince Sharif to get admitted to a hospital for treatment but the PML-N supremo while once again refusing said that he is fine in jail and cannot make fun of himself.

The incarcerated former primer’s personal doctor changed his few medicines and also brought several new medicines.

Dr Adnan said that Sharif needs immediate treatment for cardiac disease.

On Thursday, PM Imran Khan had directed Punjab government to provide best medical treatment to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid for Life Nawaz Sharif. Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry revealed this on his twitter account.

“Nawaz should be given access to the hospital and doctor of his choice. The recommendations of medical board should also be implemented,” the PM maintained.

Later, Punjab government formally offered Sharif to provide best medical treatment in the country.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore after meeting the PML-N supremo at Kot Lakhpat Jail, spokesperson for Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Gill said that the government is ready if Sharif wanted to call his personal doctor from London, adding that the provincial government will on Friday formally write a letter to the Sharif family in this regard.

The spokesperson went on to say that the government is ready for medical checkup of the former premier from the foreign cardiologists arrived in Islamabad for conference. “Sharif is apparently quite healthy at this time,” he said and wanted to wait for his bail.

Gill further said that the government wouldn’t have objection for the former prime minister’s treatment at Sharif Medical Complex if there is relaxation in the law.

Nawaz had refused to be shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology after suffering angina attack on March 5. The PML-N leaders while expressing concern over the health of Nawaz blamed the government for not providing adequate treatment to the former premier.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of incarcerated former premier Nawaz Sharif, took to Twitter and said no treatment is offered to her father despite being taken and kept in the hospital for days.

Maryam Nawaz wrote, “MNS’s doctor & I met him at Kotlakhpat jail today. During the meeting he had an episode of angina & asked for his nitrate spray. It was then that he divulged that he has had similar attacks 4 times in last week. He reiterated that he will neither report nor complain.”

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed strong concerns on what he termed political victimization of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif by the ruling party that he has been denied proper treatment.

The Opposition Leader in the National Assembly said that the government has been involved in criminal negligence while the former premier needed to be shifted to a medical facility for treatment of his heart disease.

He said making sick person subject of political vendetta is immoral. “Ministers can go abroad despite being on the ECL, but a man who equipped Pakistan with nuclear weapons is not allowed to have proper treatment at a hospital,” he said.

He said Nawaz Sharif is Pakistan’s pride and government’s refusal to accept medical board’s recommendation over his brother’s health condition reflects government’s unethical behavior.—NNI