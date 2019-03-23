Maryam Nawaz visits Kot Lakhpat prison to meet jailed father

LAHORE: A large number of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers thronged at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Saturday when party’s leader Maryam Nawaz going to visit her jailed father Nawaz Sharif.

The police failed to control the PML-N workers at the gate of Kot Lakhpat Jail, who moved towards the jail, breaking all barriers.

The jail administration stopped Maryam Nawaz from entry in the prison along with party workers. The jail officials warned the PML-N leader that she will not be allowed entry in jail premises and asked her to send the party workers out of the premises.

The party workers on Maryam’s request went out and she was allowed entry in the prison to meet her ailing father Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N workers who gathered in a large number outside the jail stopped the Rawalpindi bound Tezgam train. Police failed to remove the unruly party workers who had gathered in front of the engine of the train. A party worker embarked on the engine and hoisted the party flag on it.

Maryam Nawaz in a Twitter post yesterday vowed to stand outside Kot Lakhpat jail until doctors are granted access to treat her father, Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year term in a corruption reference.

Maryam, said in her post that her father’s kidney disease is at stage three and doctors suspect the pain to be of renal origin.

She later another tweet thanked the government, “I am told that MNS’s blood samples to check his renal function (urea & creatinine) have been taken,” she wrote, referring to her father.

“Thank you very much. I hope the lab results, as soon as they come, will also be shared with me.” She also thanked the authorities for granting her permission to meet her father. —NNI