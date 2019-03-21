Mashal murder case: ex-PTI councillor awarded life sentence

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar today awarded life imprisonment to Arif Khan and Asad Katlang in the murder case of Mashal Khan, a student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan.

Judge Mahmoodul Hassan Khattak announced the verdict and handed life sentences to Asad and former councillor of PTI, Arif Khan.

Two other accused Sabir Mayar and Izhar were acquitted in the case.

The main accused of the case, Imran Ali has already been awarded twice death sentence.

It may be recalled that Mashal Khan was killed by an angry mob in the premises of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan in April 2017.