Masses to face severe load shedding in summer, warns ex-power minister

ISLAMABAD: Former minister for power Awais Laghari on Sunday said that the masses would have to face severe load shedding due to the overloading of electricity transformers.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader while levelling allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, said that the distributing companies system has reached the brink of deterioration.

He predicted that the masses will face severe load shedding in summer.

Laghari went on to say that only solution the government has for the power troubles is increasing power tariff and also declared the government s measures to stop theft of electricity inadequate.

The former minister said that the government increasing power tariff to hide their mistakes, adding that the government didn’t even produced a single megawatt electricity. —NNI