Mawra Hocane lashes out at Sushma Swaraj

Web Desk: Recently, it was reported that two Hindu minor girls were converted to Islam forcefully, and then married to Muslim men in Ghotki district of Sindh.

A video regarding the issue is circulating on social media, in which the father and brother of girls can be seen saying that the two sisters were abducted and forced into changing their religion from Hinduism to Islam before they were subjected to underage marriages.

Responding to the issue, the Indian Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj took to her Twitter handle and posted a tweet in which she tagged the Pakistani Information Minister.

Mr.Minister @fawadchaudhry – I only asked for a report from Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad about the kidnapping and forced conversion of two minor Hindu girls to Islam. This was enough to make you jittery. This only shows your guilty conscience. @IndiainPakistan — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 24, 2019

The tweet caught the attention of Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane and responded to Swaraj by saying:

While I attach this video I do realise that Two wrongs DON’T make a right. Let’s not make this about protecting Hindu girls or Muslim families, let’s make this about protecting human lives across the subcontinent, across the world.

It’s not about ministers, it’s about the public! pic.twitter.com/JQiCF3Eaov — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) March 24, 2019

She tweeting again in which the actress requested everyone to stop directing so much hate against each other.