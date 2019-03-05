Meghan is no longer friend of Priyanka?

Web Desk: The friendship between Priyanka Chopra and Dutchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is maybe coming to end if the international publication ‘Page Six’ is to believe.

As Priyanka Chopra was absent at the Duchess of Sussex’s baby shower in New York. The Page Six claims insider information that the actress was upset that Meghan did not attend Priyanka’s wedding to Nick Jonas at the end of last year.

According to Page Six, ‘Priyanka was crushed’, which is why she was a no-show at the baby shower co-hosted by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney.

“Their friendship is over unless Meghan apologizes. Priyanka is a huge international star with a tremendous social media following. She is probably more famous worldwide than Meghan is. She feels Meghan didn’t respect her and didn’t respect their friendship,” claimed the source.

The media officials tried to reach Priyanka Chopra’s spokesperson but he refused to comment. But the spokesperson quoted another source as saying, “There are no issues between the two women. They are friends, and anything you’re being told otherwise is inaccurate and untrue.”