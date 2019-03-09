Millionaire offers 2 crores to anyone who marries his daughter

Web Desk: A Thai millionaire farmer, Arnon Rodthong, is offering 2 crores and his entire estate to marry his daughter, Karnsita Rodthong, 26.

The father made this offer and also included his daughter’s qualities. He said she helps him run the business, speaks fluent English and Chinese.

If you are unaware, then let me tell you that in some parts of Thailand, it is a custom that a man should pay the dowry for marrying a woman, but Arnon Rodthong is doing exactly opposite in the case of his daughter.

Moreover, the millionaire Thai farmer has put no restrictions on nationality. He is just looking for a hard working man who can keep his daughter happy.