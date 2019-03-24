Home / Editors Pick / Minorities Affair’s officials meet family of Hindu girls in Daherki

A handout issued here said that the officials met Hari Das (father) and Shaman Lal (brother) of two Hindu girls in Daherki and assured them that the provincial government would ensure legal assistance for safe recovery of the girls.