Minorities Affair’s officials meet family of Hindu girls in Daherki

KARACHI: Director Minorities Affairs Sindh Mushtaq Ahmad Soomro along with other officials on Sunday met with the father and brother of two Hindu girls, who were reportedly abducted from Daherki near Sukkur.

A handout issued here said that the officials met Hari Das (father) and Shaman Lal (brother) of two Hindu girls in Daherki and assured them that the provincial government would ensure legal assistance for safe recovery of the girls.

The Director Minorities Affairs informed them that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Minorities Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal had taken notice of unfortunate incident and issued strict directives for early recovery of the missing girls.

He informed that Daheraki police had arrested two involved persons in the incident, while Sindh police teams had been sent to Rahim Yar Khan who had been conducting raids with the support of Punjab Police for the recovery of the girls.

The Director Minorities Affairs assured the family that justice would be provided to them.—APP