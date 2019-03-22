M&Ms announces their product is not halal

Web Desk: Chocolate is one of the things that can fill our mouth with water. The chocolate world can give us a variety of yummy treats and one can’t help get addicted to it.

M&Ms are the most loved chocolates by almost everyone. But the sad news is M&Ms has just announced that their product is not halal.

The brand itself shared on Twitter that M&Ms are not suitable for a halal diet!

A customer inquired if M&Ms were halal?

To which M&Ms responded stating, “Hi, thanks for getting in touch. M&M’s are not suitable for a Halal diet. We use additives that come from animal products when we’re making M&M’s and traces of these can be found in the sweets. Kind regards.”

Hi, thanks for getting in touch. M&M’s are not suitable for a Halal diet. We use additives that come from animal products when we’re making M&M’s and traces of these can be found in the sweets. Kind regards — M&M’s UK (@mmsuk) February 13, 2019

Here is how people reacted:

Guys…gals…all my Muslim people. I have the worst news to share with you…

I just found out that —

M&Ms are

NOT

HALAL! — iqraimam (@ichhotani) March 21, 2019

M&Ms not being halal just makes me want them more 😣 — ♛ سارا (@6saraaaa) March 12, 2019

Oh M&Ms confirmed they’re not suitable for a halal diet :/ — Xé (@Zxinaaaab_) March 18, 2019

I’m sure the ones coming to the Middle East are halal ones? pic.twitter.com/E52tOsHxWe — //Luke (@mxcaltrz) March 21, 2019