M&Ms announces their product is not halal

Web Desk: Chocolate is one of the things that can fill our mouth with water. The chocolate world can give us a variety of yummy treats and one can’t help get addicted to it.
M&Ms are the most loved chocolates by almost everyone. But the sad news is M&Ms has just announced that their product is not halal.
The brand itself shared on Twitter that M&Ms are not suitable for a halal diet!
A customer inquired if M&Ms were halal?
To which M&Ms responded stating, “Hi, thanks for getting in touch. M&M’s are not suitable for a Halal diet. We use additives that come from animal products when we’re making M&M’s and traces of these can be found in the sweets. Kind regards.”
Hi, thanks for getting in touch. M&M’s are not suitable for a Halal diet. We use additives that come from animal products when we’re making M&M’s and traces of these can be found in the sweets. Kind regards
— M&M’s UK (@mmsuk) February 13, 2019
Here is how people reacted:
Guys…gals…all my Muslim people. I have the worst news to share with you…
I just found out that —
M&Ms are
NOT
HALAL!
— iqraimam (@ichhotani) March 21, 2019
M&Ms not being halal just makes me want them more 😣
— ♛ سارا (@6saraaaa) March 12, 2019
Oh M&Ms confirmed they’re not suitable for a halal diet :/
— Xé (@Zxinaaaab_) March 18, 2019
I’m sure the ones coming to the Middle East are halal ones? pic.twitter.com/E52tOsHxWe
— //Luke (@mxcaltrz) March 21, 2019
We would like to know what specific ingredients as specified on your website or wrappers are you considering as not being halal? Is it carmine or is it something else? Full information is required before such general designations are made.
— MuslimMatters (@MuslimMatters) March 21, 2019