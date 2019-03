Web Desk: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s mother scolded him over a photo of him in which a woman can be seen hugging a female fan in Dubai

The picture of him doing rounds on social media in which Salah who is married childhood sweetheart Magi in 2013, hugging a female fan.

When his mother saw the pictures, she said, “If I saw your father doing this, I would ask him for divorce.”

The footballer shared her conversation with mother on Instagram with laughing emojis.