Model Ayyan Ali declared proclaimed offender in currency smuggling case

RAWALPINDI: A special customs court in Rawalpindi on Saturday while issuing interim warrant of model Ayyan Ali declared her ‘proclaimed offender’ in currency smuggling case.

Judge Arshad Hussain Bhatta ordered to confiscate her assets and produce witnesses before the court on March 16 to record statements.

During a hearing on Saturday, the court ordered Ali’s lawyers Shaukat Abbas and Muhammad Nawaz as well as the prosecutor handling her case to present the details of the case. The judge expressed displeasure over Ali’s constant absences.

Despite multiple letter being written to her and two months’ time granted, she still hasn’t appeared before the court, said the judge.

The court issued a ‘permanent’ arrest warrant for Ali and summoned all the witnesses at the next hearing. A permanent arrest warrant means that whenever she arrives in Pakistan, she will be arrested.

The court expressed resentment over continuous absence of Ayyan Ali from the hearings. “The accused has been provided a two month respite but she did not bother to appear before the court. It should be told whether the notice has been pasted at Ayyan’s residence or not. Bailable and non-bailable arrest warrants against her were also issued. She failed to appear despite incessant summons. The address given by her is of a private society in Karachi,” remarked the judge.

The court directed to pen a letter to session judge Karachi asking him to appoint a magisterate who will prohibit the relevant department from sale of Ayyan’s flat.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until March 16.

Ayyan Ali was arrested by the Airport Security Force in March 14,2015 at Benazir International Airport along with $506,800 she was allegedly trying to smuggle to United Arab Emirates (UAE). —NNI