Model courts to be established at district level across country: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chairman National Judicial Committee Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa says model courts will be established at district level throughout the country, which will conduct trials on day to day and continuous basis.

He said this while addressing a meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee in Islamabad on Monday.

He said no adjournments will be granted by the model courts and a trial schedule will be issued for observance of lawyers and prosecutors.