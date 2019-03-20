Modi is enemy of Tamils: says Rahul’s translator

Web Desk: KV Thangkabalu bent forward to listen, rapt, as Rahul Gandhi neared the end of his speech.

“…and that is why we respect the people of Tamil Nadu”, the Congress president told voters in Kanyakumari.

Thangkabalu turned to his mic to translate.

“Narendra Modi is the enemy of the Tamil people,” he said.

He carried on, showing no sign of surprise or bewilderment.

On the other hand, netizens have greeted KV Thangkabalu’s performance on March 13 with a collective howl of mirth.

Rahul Gandhi: “All the insurance of Jammu and Kashmir was given to Mr. Anil Ambani.”

KV Thangkabalu’s translation: “…Jammu and Kashmir, which is an important part of India, has been handed to Anil Ambani.”

Rahul Gandhi: “Anil Ambani has never built an aircraft in his life.”

KV Thangkabalu’s translation: “He doesn’t always speak the truth.”

On the internet, jokes abound.

Here’s one imagined translation.

The part in Tamil reads: “It appears there’s excellent progress on this project.”