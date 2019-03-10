Modi put regional peace at risk for electoral gains: Asad Qaiser

MIRPUR: Speaker Asad Qaiser has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put regional peace at risk for electoral gains.

Talking to newsmen here on Sunday, he said that Indian prime minister wanted to initiate a dangerous game in the region and warned that war between the two nuclear powers would bring total disaster in the region.

He demanded of the United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and said that Indian troops killed thousands of innocent Kashmiris in 2018.

He said that India was showing irresponsible behavior and facing criticism worldwide. He said India had failed to present concrete evidences about its false claims of Pakistan’s involvement in Pulwama attack.

Paying tribute to armed forces, he said that the nation proud of its security forces. The speaker said that all the opposition parties and the government were on the same page against Indian intrusion.

The speaker said that he came here to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.—INP