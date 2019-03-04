Home / Life & Style / ‘Momo challenge’ image creator says has destroyed doll

‘Momo challenge’ image creator says has destroyed doll

The scary image with goggly eyes and a pained expression was based on a Japanese ghost called "ubume" -- of a woman who dies during childbirth, explained Keisuke Aiso, head of Tokyo-based firm LINK FACTORY, which makes props for TV dramas.