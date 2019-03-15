Money laundering case against Zardari, Talpur transferred to Rawalpindi

KARACHI: A banking court in Karachi on Friday transferred the money laundering case against former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others to Rawalpindi – granting an earlier request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Following the verdict, the court also withdrew the interim pre-arrest bail granted to the former president, his sister and other suspects in the case.

The banking court had reserved its decision earlier this month after the graft watchdog had requested the court to transfer the case to an accountability court.

Zardari and Talpur did not attend the hearing of the case on Friday, however, Hussain Lawai, Abdul Ghani Majeed and others named in the case were present.

Zardari had earlier objected to the transfer of the money laundering case from Karachi through his counsel Farooq H Naik. He had argued that the NAB was falsely interpreting the top court’s instruction and was trying to exert pressure on the defendants.—INP