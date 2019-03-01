Mother jailed for trying to kill her children

Web Desk: A mother in Dubai was sentenced to five years in jail for attempting to suffocate her two children before attempting to commit suicide by cutting her waist.
Her case was heard on Thursday in Dubai court.
When she appeared in court, the mother said she did not know why she attempted to kill her children and then herself.
The 25-year-old Bangladeshi mother was reported to have made a premeditated attempt to suffocate her children, aged two and four, and then kill herself at the family’s house in April 2017.
Her husband was believed to have found his two baby boys motionless on their bed when he returned from office. He also found his wife unresponsive on the floor with her wrist slit.
Horrified by the scene of his motionless children and wife, the father called his brother for help and then the three victims were rushed to the hospital.
Swift medical intervention helped save the lives of the mother and her two boys.