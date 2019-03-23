Mufti Usmani’s attackers will be arrested soon: IG Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Saturday said some links have been found regarding the attack on prominent religious scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani and the suspects will be arrested soon.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the IG Sindh said, “Investigation into the assassination attempt on Mufti Usmani is under way. We have found some links which cannot be shared with the media right now. The suspects will be arrested very soon.”

Dr Imam announced that a Safe City Project will be launched soon. “We have to protect our people and uphold the law.”—INP