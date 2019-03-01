Multan Sultan chose to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars

Karachi: In the third match of the Last-leg of Pakistan Super League at Karachi, Lahore Qalandars is facing Multan Sultan.

Multan Sultan won the toss and chose to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars.

Shoaib Malik said after winning toss ”To be honest, it’s a day game and a fresh wicket, the games I’ve played here, in the second innings it becomes a little easier. And then at least you have a clear picture in front of you.”

While the Qalandar’s Captain, Fakhar Zaman said “It was a good toss to lose, because I also wanted to bat first, It’s a good pitch. The previous games were high scoring, and hopefully this one will also be high scoring.”

In another match today, Karachi Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi. The match will begin at 7:00 pm PST.