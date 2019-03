ABU DHABI: Multan Sultans, on Monday, have set a victory target of 119 runs for Karachi Kings in the twenty fourth match of Pakistan Super League season 4 (PSL 4) at Abu Dhabi.

Earlier Karachi Kings had won the toss and chose to field first against Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans with the loss of seven wickets scored 118 runs off 20 overs.