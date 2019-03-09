Web Desk: Actor-cum-singer Ali Zafar has paid tribute to all the women of Pakistan on International Women’s Day marked on Friday, March 8.

Posting a video directed by Adnan Qazi on Twitter, Ali Zafar can be seen reciting heart touching verses on the importance of the existence of women, while playing the piano.

In the verses, he gave an overview of women and their role in our society.

“My tribute to the WOMEN who make us the men we are.” #InternationalWomenDay2019 pic.twitter.com/6H3jaZjWAo — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) March 8, 2019

“Salute to women who make us the men we are,” it says in the end.

Ali Zafar says in his poem that without a woman he has no value and salutes women who touch his soul.