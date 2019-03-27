Web Desk: Comedian Youtuber plus Vlogger Zaid Ali is known for his videos. Most of his videos trend on YouTube and people love watching his videos.

Zaid Ali also shared his marriage Vlogs on YouTube. After his marriage, his wife Yumna also featured in her Vlog videos.

Recently, he shared a video titled, ‘My wife is ugly’. The video has been watched by more than 1 million YouTube users.

The video is based on Public views after their marriage. In the video, the couple can be seen reading comments and also discussing it.

Watch Video