KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested two more accused in fake bank accounts case here on Saturday.

According to details, the NAB arrested Secretary Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Najam Zaman and Project Director Hassan Memon in fake bank accounts case priority appearance of former President Asif Ali Zardari before the bureau.

The detainees have charged for awarding plots to front-man of Zardari in Clifton while Hassan Memon was accused of submitting the money acquired through commission in fake bank accounts.

Sources said that the detainees would be shifted to Islamabad on Monday.

The NAB has acquired the remand of the nabbed accused who are supposed to have important information regarding fake bank accounts case.—INP