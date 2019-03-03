NAB believes in transparency, supremacy of law: Javed Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice Javed Iqbal said that the watchdog believes in transparency and supremacy of law.

The earners of quick money should think that a man goes to his final destination empty handed. He said that eradication of corruption is top most priority of NAB.

According to a statement issued here Sunday, the Chairman NAB said Double Shah was made as Single Shah by NAB recovering 4 billion looted by Double Shah which had been returned to the victims of Double Shah.

He said that Rs 1.2 from out of Rs. 1.9 billion looted by co-accused in Double Shah case Tasawwar Gilani have been returned by NAB to the affectees. He said NAB has deposited Rs 298 billion in the national exchequer.

He said that earners of quick money should think that a man goes to his final destination empty handed. Chairman NAB has said that Corruption is mother of all evils and is silent killer. NAB officers are putting their best efforts to eradicate corruption from the country by doubling their efforts to come up to the expectations of the nation as eradication of corruption is our national duty.

He said that NAB has initiated complaint verification, inquiries and investigations against all segments of society across the board on alleged allegations of corruption etc. The indiscriminate and across the board actions of NAB by adopting “Accountability for All” policy have increased the prestige of NAB manifold.

NAB during last 14 months recovered Rs. 4200 million from corrupt and distributed affectees of Housing/Cooperative and government departments. He directed all DGs of NAB to arrest corrupt as per law after completion of all codal formalities besides proclaimed offenders, absconders so that they should be brought to justice in accordance with law and deposit the looted money in the national exchequer. —NNI