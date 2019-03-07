NAB chairman vows to bring back corrupts from abroad

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Thursday vowed to bring back home all the corrupts and plunderers of national wealth from abroad.

Addressing NAB officers, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said that they would bring all the looters and plunderers of public funds to justice. The NAB chairman termed corruption major hurdle in country’s progress and development.

He said that NAB realized its responsibility and added that the watchdog actively playing its role in making Pakistan a corruption free state.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal urged the NAB officers to perform their responsibility sincerely and according to the law. He said that NAB was taking indiscriminate actions without any pressure against the corrupt elements.

Giving statistics, the NAB chairman said that the watchdog received 54,344 complaints during the last 13 months.

Earlier, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, on February 26, had said it is the accountability watchdog’s top priority to take mega corruption cases to their logical end.

Chairing an important meeting, retired justice Iqbal hd reviewed performance of the prosecution and other relevant departments. He said corruption elements, who had fled abroad, will be brought back to the country.—NNI