NAB grills Bilawal, Zardari in fake account case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday recorded their statement to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the fake accounts case.

Bilawal and Zardari were being interrogated by two separate investigation teams led by DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Mangi.

PPP chairman was inquired about the Park Lane Estate company for 40 minutes. Bilawal however told NAB officials that he was unaware of the financial transactions of this company.

Zardari on the other hand was questioned on the Zardari Group for approximately 50 minutes.

Earlier, a motorcade comprising of 19 cars brought Zardari and Bilawal to the NAB headquarters, vehicle of former president was allowed to enter the premises while Bilawal’s vehicle was stopped at the gate.