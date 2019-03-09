NAB summons details of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s assets

RAWALPINDI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday has summoned details of ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s assets till March 26 in connection with LNG scandal against him.

The ant-corruption watchdog has directed the former PM to submit all the documents as a part of his asset details.

Meanwhile, NAB has also issued notice to Abbasi, stating that he can be sentenced for not cooperating with the accountability team.

The apex court on September 10, 2018 directed the NAB to complete the inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, he has been accused of granting contract on LNG Terminal to ETPL, Tri-partial agreement, LSA with EETPL and LNG import from Qatar etc.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time, in granting contract of LNG terminal for 15 years to their ‘favourite’ company.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

The NAB in January interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.

According to NAB documents, the contract for the LNG import and distribution was awarded to the Elengy Terminal, a subsidiary of Engro, in 2013 in violation of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and relevant laws. —NNI