NAP being implemented in best national interest: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) is being done in the best national interest.

The premier remarked while chairing the federal cabinet here on Thursday.

The meeting was also briefed on national security issues and PM Imran reviewed the implementation of NAP in the country.

He briefed the high-level huddle on the recently inflated tensions between Pakistan and India after the February 14 Pulwama incident. In response, all cabinet members lauded steps taken by the premier to curtail the crisis.

To alleviate the Pak-India tensions further, Prime Minister Imran told the cabinet that the government will continue to make efforts on the diplomatic front.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction over the steady progress being made in critical areas such as legal reforms, introduction of a new Local Government system to empower people at grassroots level, promotion of Green Growth, implementation of select water initiatives, FATA reforms, Balochistan reconciliation, poverty alleviation, Sarmaya-e-Pakistan and National Agriculture Emergency Programme.

The Adviser on Climate Change briefed the Cabinet about the progress made so far in promoting Green Growth Progrma. He briefed the cabinet about the progress over plantation of 150 million saplings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab during the current spring season. The Cabinet was briefed about Karachi Green Metro project and Recharge Pakistan Program.

Prime Minister Imran Khan underscored the need to highlight the importance of Green Growth Program so as to ensure involvement of all sections of society towards combating environmental challenges faced by the country.

The Prime Minister said that PTI government for the first time in the history of the country has taken up the issue of environment which remained neglected in past. The Prime Minister said that as a first step the Government was making the Federal Capital as Model City and much-needed reforms were being introduced in health, education and other sectors in the Federal Capital.

The Prime Minister directed that Local Government bills in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab be tabled at the earliest.

The Cabinet approved renewal of Regular Public Transport (RPT) License of M/s Airblue Limited with effect from 20th November 2018 to 19th November 2019.

The meeting ratified the decisions taken by the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet in its meeting held on 26 February 2019.

The cabinet approved appointment of Muhammad Arshad Khan as Member Production Coordination (MPC) in the Heavy Industries Taxila. Appointment of Brig. Nadeem Iqbal as Member Production Control (MPC ) in Heavy Industries Taxila Board was approved. Brig Muhammad Shafi’s appointment as Member Ministerial Coordination in POF Board and HIT Board was also approved.

The cabinet approved appointment of Directors on the Board of Directors of National Bank of Pakistan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

It also approved signing of MoU on Bilateral Political Consultation between Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan and Lithuania.—INP