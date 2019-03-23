Nation celebrating Pakistan Day today

The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with a commitment to ensure progress, prosperity and a strong defense of the country.

The day is being observed to commemorate the passage of Lahore Resolution on this day in 1940, under which the Muslims of the sub-continent set the agenda of a separate homeland for themselves.

The day dawned with thirty-one-gun salute in the federal capital and twenty-one-gun salute in provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for progress and prosperity of the country.

The main feature of the day will be the grand military parade in Islamabad where contingents of the the three armed forces and security forces will conduct march past while jet fighters will present aerobatic maneuvers.

The march of different floats depicting various aspects of culture of different provinces is also part of the parade.

This year, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad will be the guest of honor in the parade. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, senior officers and the three services chiefs will also witness the parade.

An investiture ceremony will also be held at Aiwan-e-Sadar in the evening where the President will confer civil awards on individuals demonstrating feats in different fields of science and arts.

One hundred and seventy-one personalities, including some foreigners, have been selected for this year’s awards.

Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television will broadcast special programmes today highlighting the struggle for Pakistan and importance of the day.

Different organizations and societies have also arranged functions and ceremonies to commemorate the day and inculcate a spirit for progress, prosperity and defense of the country.