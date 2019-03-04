National Aviation Policy 2019 finalized

ISLAMABAD: National Aviation Policy 2019 has been finalized in consultation with all stakeholders and will be sent to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

This decision was taken in a high-level consultative meeting at Civil Aviation Authority Headquarters in Karachi today.

Secretary Aviation Shahrukh Nusrat briefed the participants on main contents of the Policy.

Participants of the meeting expressed their satisfaction on the draft and highly appreciated the various incentives, opportunities and benefits offered to airlines and operators.

Airline operators appreciated the proposal of the rationalization of CAA aeronautical charges on domestic sector.

Stakeholders fully supported the proposal of enhancing the validity period of licenses to airlines and general aviation operators from one year to two years.