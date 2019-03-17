Nawaz Sharif may avail plea-bargain to go abroad: Fawad

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif may leave the country after entering into plea-bargain with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Addressing a press conference alongwith Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasim Rashid here at the Press Information Department (PID) office, he said the accountability process against Nawaz Sharif would not stop on the pretext of his bad-health, adding that Nawaz Sharif would have to return every penny of the masses only then he could be allowed to leave the country.

He said the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) were doing politics on the health of Nawaz Sharif and trying to halt the ongoing accountability process.

He said Nawaz Sharif would have to bear the brunt of his deeds and he would be held accountable for them, adding that all the cases against Nawaz Sharif were instituted during the past regimes.

Rejecting media reports that Nawaz Sharif was not being provided best medical treatment, he said extraordinary medical facilities were provided to Nawaz Sharif to treat his cardiac, kidney and diabetes ailments but he had refused to avail the treatment within Pakistan.

He said, recently, Punjab Chief Minister’s spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill alongside senior journalist Mujeeb ur Rehman Shami met Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail to offer him the medical treatment of his choice within Pakistan but he declined.

The Minister said, despite Nawaz Shairf’s refusal to get treatment in the country, he said the Punjab government had established a mini-cardiac unit at the Kot Lakhpat Jail with three cardiologists and three technicians available round the clock, but Nawaz Sharif had not allowed them any access.

He said, as a matter of fact, Nawaz Sharif did not want to be

treated in the country as he did not have faith in the health facilities in being provided in the country which he and his brother Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif built over three decades.

The minister recalled the past incident when Imran Khan fell off a staircase during the general elections campaign in 2013 and said it was only the Prime Minister Imran Khan who refused to go abroad for medical treatment and preferred to be treated at Shaukat Khan Memorial Hospital (SKMH), although an air ambulance had been arranged for shifting him abroad for medical treatment.

He said, similarly, Imran Khan’s late father also got all treatment from Pakistan instead of going abroad. He said this was the spirit what differentiated between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and PML-N leadership.—APP