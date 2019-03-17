New Zealand FM expresses deepest condolences over the killing of 9 Pakistani nationals

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters telephoned Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and expressed his deepest condolences over the killing of nine Pakistani nationals and one critically injured, in the terrorist attack on two mosques in the Christchurch last Friday.

He conveyed his condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families of the innocent victims.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi condemned the attack and called it a heinous and cowardly act.

He also expressed deep sorrow on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan, over the loss of 50 precious lives and 34 critically injured. He said the menace of terrorism has reached shores of a peaceful and beautiful country like New Zealand.

The mindless killing spree carried out by the terrorists once again proved that terrorism knows no religion or boundaries, he said.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan itself is a victim of terrorism and has lost over 70,000 innocent lives, which affirms Pakistan’s narrative that terrorism is an international phenomenon, having no religion and should not be associated with any religion.

The Foreign Minister wished speedy recovery to those injured in the incident. He assured Pakistan’s support to the government and people of New Zealand in this hour of grief.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi requested his counterpart for full assistance in the transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan. —NNI