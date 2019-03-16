New Zealand’s PM vows to toughen country’s gun laws after Christchurch mosques attacks

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed to toughen the country’s gun laws.

Addressing a news conference in Christchurch today, she revealed that the main suspect behind Christchurch’s mosque attacks had legally bought the five weapons, including two semi-automatic rifles, used in the massacre.

Ms Arden said suspect Brenton Tarrant, obtained a “Category A” gun license in November 2017 which allowed him to purchase the weapons used to mow down worshippers in two Christchurch mosques.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described Mr Tarrant as an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist.

Meanwhile, the main suspect in the killings of 49 people in shootings at two mosques in New Zealand yesterday, Brenton Tarrant has appeared in court on a single murder charge.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, was brought to the dock in a white prison shirt and handcuffs.

Police said further charges are expected to be made against him.

The suspect, who stood silently during the brief hearing in Christchurch, was remanded in custody without a plea and is due to appear in court again on 5th of next month.—RadioPakistan