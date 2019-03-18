Next edition of PSL to be held in Pakistan: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the next edition of PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan.

In a tweet today, he congratulated Pakistan Cricket Board, the organizers and security forces for holding a successful PSL extravaganza in Pakistan.

Congratulations to PCB, all the organisers & security forces for holding a successful PSL extravaganza in Pakistan. Congratulations to Quetta Gladiators & their manager & my friend Viv Richards on their win. InshaAllah, the next PSL will be held entirely in Pakistan. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 18, 2019

He also felicitated Quetta Gladiators and their manager Viv Richards for winning the PSL final.