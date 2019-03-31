Nisar says will reveal his political plan at ‘appropriate time’

TAXILA: Former interior minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, on Sunday said that he will make a decision for future political plans at an ‘appropriate time”.

While addressing a press conference in Taxila, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan revealed that he has had close contacts with a political party which stops him joining any of its opponent political party of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

The senior politician, however, hinted that he would finalise his future political strategy at an appropriate time.

The former interior minister refused to make comments over PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Nisar said that he cannot comment over Sharif as his matter was under proceeding in the court.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has the same point of view for India like Nawaz Sharif. A detailed debate must be held over matters relating to Pakistan and India, he added. Nisar reiterated that he has nothing to set good expectations from India.

“Nobody wants war here. Dialogues should be held with India,” he said.

Commenting over the latest anti-corruption cases, Nisar said that he was not again accountability but it should be carried out in a transparent manner.

He was of the view that the government was creating an impression of having influences over arrests in corruption cases. He added that the government seemed involved in recent arrest instead of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

He urged that the country needs political stability and its responsibility imposed on the government first. The politician questioned what would be the future of a country whose economy was dependent on loans. He said that Pakistan needs years to get rid of loans.

While expressing his thoughts, Nisar said Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was apparently a political institution. He said that some powers were sewing conspiracies to blacklisting Pakistan.

He demanded political leaders to restrain from delivering such statements which weaken stance of Pakistan on international forums. —NNI